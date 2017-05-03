You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— More than a week after heavy rain, the Neuse River continues to cause problems for people in Wayne County.

The Neuse River was finally below flood stage Wednesday, but with many farm lands water logged, farmers are concerned about another round of wet weather forecast for the end of the week.

“When you come down and you have a place and you ride up to it and you see it sinking under water, you can’t imagine,” said Emili Odom, who co-owns Odom Farm.

Last week’s flooding damaged some of the Odom’s wheat crop and the thought of more rain isn’t pleasant.

“As long as we don’t get another big rain pattern, we’ll be ok,” said JR Odom.

At nearby Howell’s Farm, the lament is familiar. The company runs sweet potato and watermelon farms in Wayne and Johnston counties.

“Six months after, what is it a 100 year flood, six months later get another one. That’s terrible,” said Garrett Howell.

Adding to the concern for many farmers in Wayne County is the Army Corps of Engineers gradual water release from Falls Lake.

“When we hear down the Neuse that they're going to do it, people in communities like Kinston and Goldsboro, that’s almost like saying the devil is coming to town,” said Emily Odom.

The Army Corps of Engineers is warning areas downstream of Falls Lake that high water could be an issue again. It’s not the kind of warning local farmers want to hear.

“It’s just a struggle trying to find someplace dry to work. It’s just been wet everywhere you go,” Howell said.