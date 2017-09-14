You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Veterans on Thursday will have a unique opportunity in Cary to cut through red tape when it comes to their benefits.

To better help those who served our country receive quality care, The American Legion is hosting the Veterans' Experience Action Center in Cary at the Herb Young Community Center. Veterans started getting in line around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and some will wait 12 hours to get in.

For three days, veterans will have a chance to sit down and talk face to face with administrators from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs about their claims.

"I have had 12 jobs in 12 years," said Evangelina Moore, a Navy veteran who waited outside the community center overnight. "It's been hard, and some of these systems within the VA are not fulfilling the duty to assist. They're not doing what they're lawfully required to do."

The event continues 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Veterans should bring their medical records with them.

In many cases, officials say benefits will be awarded on the spot.