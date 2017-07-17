You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A woman who came face-to-face with a snake while driving to work Friday said she is still shaken up over the incident and is taking steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Justyn Knox said she hates snakes, but she had never really seen on up close until spotting one on the hood of her car while driving on Interstate 40 to her job in downtown Raleigh.

“All of a sudden, a snake pops out from underneath my hood and just kind of in my face. I can see its tongue just kind of slithering at me and I was freaking out. I was like ‘oh my God, there’s a snake in my car,’” she said.

Knox pulled over, pulled out her phone and called animal control while she crawled into the back seat to get as far away from the snake as possible.

“A lot of people have commented on the video and said it’s a black snake or a chicken eater. Any type of snake to me is a bad snake. I just don’t like snakes,” she said.

The snake slithered into a nearby tree before animal control officers arrived at the scene, so there was nothing they could do.

“I will not park under that tree anymore. I park over a block away,” Knox said.

Knox said she is not sure how the snake made its way under the hood of her car, but she’s making sure it won’t happen again.

“I bought snake away, I bought snake stopper spray,” she said. “I do not want to see another snake around here or in my car.”

Knox said the day after the incident was her son’s birthday. He had asked for a snake as a present, but she said “no way.”