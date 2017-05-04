You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Hoke County man says he will take some time to decide what to do with the money he won on a $4 million North Carolina Education Lottery jackpot, although he says he knows it will at least involve a vacation for him and his wife.

David Champagne, of Raeford, bought a $20 Millionair Bucks scratch-off ticket at the Speedway convenience store on Aberdeen Road.

“I don’t play the lottery,” Champagne said. “I got the ticket on a whim. I was shocked. I showed the ticket to my brother and said, ‘Hey! I think I just won $4 million.’”

Champagne claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He had the option of taking a $4 million annuity or a lump sum worth $2.4 million.

He chose the lump sum, and after tax withholdings, he received $1,668,030.