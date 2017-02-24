You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17RPG

— Two people are dead after a high speed chase through Wake County Thursday night, including an 8th grade student at Ligon Middle School in Raleigh.

The chase began around 7 p.m. when officers tried to stop a driver for speeding on Garner Road. The driver was involved in a crash that left two dead near Interstate 40.

Sherry Burks-Holloway removed her 14-year-old daughter, Eriyanna Holloway, from life support Friday morning.

“I am still trying to grasp the fact that my daughter is not here,” she said. “When the doctor said can you come up here right now, I already knew. I didn’t want to accept it, but I already knew,”

Holloway was heading home from after-school care Thursday when the van she was in collided with a car police had been chasing.

Garner Police said the driver, 25-year-old Kawme McGregory, took off after getting pulled over.

McGregory was badly injured. His passenger, 25-year-old Shada Taylor, died at the hospital.

“I thought, I can’t imagine losing a daughter, and then all in the same sentence, I am thinking that I might be losing my daughter,” Burks-Holloway said.

Eriyanna Holloway’s twin sister, Eriel, is also trying to make sense of the loss.

“I miss her so much,” she said crying.

The family said they are leaning on each other and their faith.

“I feel like God doesn’t make mistakes,” Burks-Holloway said. “He doesn’t make mistakes. He did what he did for some reason.”

The two other people in the after-school van, a driver and a 12-year-old boy, are expected to be ok.

The driver has been charged with a DWI, and police said more charges are pending.The suspect also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for drug charges.