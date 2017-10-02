You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19Hv5

— Monday evening, people who had spent the last few days in Las Vegas landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and many of them, no matter where they were during the shooting, said the city would never be the same for them.

One couple was at the concert where a gunman opened fire and killed at least 59 people and said they can’t believe it is something they lived through.

Photographs show Kristen Little and her husband, Burnie, celebrating three years of marriage in Las Vegas. Less than 24 hours after the pictures were taken, the two were just thankful to be alive.

“I’m just thankful I get to come home and hold my boys,” Little said.

Little and her husband were at the Jason Aldean concert when they heard what they thought were firecrackers.

“And then it just continued and then I turned back to look at my husband and he said ‘run,’” Little said.

The next couple of minutes were a blur.

“I don’t know where we ended up, how we got there, but they had about 30 of us bunkered down into a room and then, eventually, the SWAT team moved us into the basement,” Little said.

Little said she was in tears the whole way home from Las Vegas, but was not alone in her agony.

“Our teammates were staying all over the city, so immediately we started to get text messages and we turned the TV on and started to see what was happening,” said Danna Pearson, who was returning from a sports tournament in the city.

Also at the airport was Rae Kelley, a mother worried sick over her son who was in Las Vegas spending time with his father.

“As a mom, your anxiety is already high when you put your child on a flight by himself. But with that topping it off, I was just over the top with anxiety,” she said.

The tragedy and Southwest flight 5056 united them, all exhausted, relieved and thankful to be home to have a chance to process what they survived.

“I don’t want to listen to the news yet. I’m not ready for it. I haven’t asked my husband how we got where we got. I’m not ready yet,” little said.