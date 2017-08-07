  • Weather

    Severe Weather Map 5 NC counties are under alert, including Cumberland County. Details

Local News

'I'm hostage to this island': Raleigh woman worried she won't be able to leave Honduras

Posted 11:22 a.m. today
Updated 21 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh woman who was found innocent on drug charges and has been stuck in Honduras for more than a week is still waiting to return to the United States.

Amanda LaRoque, 51, had been checking out houses in Roatan, on an island off the Honduran coast, and was heading back to the U.S. when she was arrested at the airport late last month.

She was carrying a "can safe," a fake Arizona Iced Tea can used by tourists to hide money and jewelry while on the beach, and airport security asked to examine it. When they found the can was empty, they cut into the lining and found a substance authorities believed was cocaine. On Friday, the substance tested negative for narcotics, and she was released from jail.

LaRoque's attorney filed paperwork to have her passport returned around 4 p.m. Friday, but the Honduran district attorney must sign for her to leave the country.

Amanda LaRoque

That district attorney is on vacation on the mainland of Honduras and will not return to the island until Wednesday. The prosecutor also filed an "innocent but on probation" appeal, meaning if LaRoque were to visit the island within five years and faced legal issues, the government could revisit the case.

The Honduran government has her passport and is refusing to return it. She does not understand why it is taking so long for the U.S. government to help.

"We've got the most powerful government in the world, and you mean to tell me as an innocent tourist that came to this country that there's nothing you can do to get me out of here? I just don't believe this," LaRoque said via FaceTime with WRAL on Monday afternoon.

LaRoque learned that there is a chance the district attorney is now appealing the case, and that she could be kept in Honduras during the process.

"When everything came back negative, they should have been coming to my rescue," she said. "I'm an innocent person, and they are not letting me leave."

"My fear is they're not going to let me leave the country during the appeal process because they're going to come up with something else to charge me with," LaRoque said. "The only reason for them to keep me here is they're trying to find something, to pin something else on me and put me back in jail, to create new charges. I had no drugs, it’s concrete. I don't know what more I can do."

While in custody, LaRoque had to be taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment, though in a Facebook video she said Honduran police had treated her well.

"We’re disappointed that Amanda has not been able to return home yet. Senator Tillis’ office will continue to work closely with the U.S. embassy on a resolution so she can leave Honduras and return to North Carolina as soon as possible," a spokesperson for Sen. Thom Tillis' office said.

Jose Castillo, LaRoque's attorney, said he had never "in his life" seen a case like this.

"This has been ridiculous from the start," he said. "It makes no sense."

LaRoque and her husband, Brandon LaRoque, own The Goat bar on Western Boulevard in Raleigh.

Triangle Area Special Offers
11 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Clarence Drumgoole Aug 7, 6:08 p.m.
    user avatar

    Building walls, closing the Borders, be careful when leaving these United States, you may not be able to return.

  • Patrick Gentry Aug 7, 5:29 p.m.
    user avatar

    People don't realize outside the US the world is a very very scary place. We are so sheltered by our civil rights and living in a free and democratic society.

    Outside the US, their isn't bail or innocent until proven guilty. Your get accused of a wrong your royally screwed, and that US Passport doesn't mean jack squat besides an eventual cost from embassy staff.

    Sad to see her stuck in the situation she is in but it was completely self inflicted.

    You want a summer house go to Emerald Isle or the Florida Keys. You go to Central America for drugs or tax avoidance nothing else.

  • Dmitry Suemeov Aug 7, 5:28 p.m.
    user avatar

    Good Luck to Amanda, but I doubt that Banana Republic is going to release her anytime soon. I bet Honduras is going to use her as a political pawn.

  • Anita Gibson Aug 7, 4:59 p.m.
    user avatar

    That DA won't stop any time soon. She might as well get comfortable. I re so many people saying why go down there to buy prooerty when there are so many drugs and violence. Maybe that's what the DA is thinking. No one in their right mind would do that so there has to be another reason for the interest in their country. Think you don't have to pay taxes if you live outside the USA? Think again. You do. Even if you work ohtside the USA you still file your taxes every year anyway. Stay out of third world countries. They love our money but hate us.

  • Catherine Edwards Aug 7, 4:26 p.m.
    user avatar

    I think the maker of the can safe needs to step up and vouch for this lady.

  • Nathaniel Hopkins Aug 7, 4:11 p.m.
    user avatar

    she wanted to live there, right? so she is getting what she wants.

  • Sandy Smith Aug 7, 3:45 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    Exactly!! Of all the wonderful places in the US, why go there to look for property. For someone incarcerated, she sure has a lot of freedom.....phone calls to WRAL, to mother, access to Facebook.....strange!

  • Kerry Harpe Aug 7, 3:10 p.m.
    user avatar

    They are doing the proverbial CYA to counter the negative publicity that has already been generated. Good luck on getting out any time soon.

  • Eric Davis Aug 7, 2:53 p.m.
    user avatar

    With everything you read about these central American countries with their gang violence and drug cartels causing there native population to flee to the US illegally, why would they even consider buying property there?

  • Brenda Love Aug 7, 1:12 p.m.
    user avatar

    I hope she will find a nice vacation home in the Florida Keys or somewhere. Stay in the country!

More...

 

 