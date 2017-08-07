You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raleigh woman who was found innocent on drug charges and has been stuck in Honduras for more than a week is still waiting to return to the United States.

Amanda LaRoque had been checking out houses in Roatan, on an island off the Honduran coast, and was heading back to the U.S. when she was arrested at the airport late last month.

She was carrying a "can safe," a fake Arizona Iced Tea can where tourists can hide money and jewelry while on the beach, and airport security asked to examine it. When they found the can was empty, they cut into the lining and found a substance authorities believed was cocaine. On Friday, the substance tested negative for narcotics.

LaRoque's attorney filed paperwork to have her passport returned around 4 p.m. Friday, which the district attorney must sign for her to leave the country.

The district attorney went on vacation on the mainland of Honduras and will not return to the island until Wednesday. The prosecutor also filed an "innocent but on probation" appeal, meaning if LaRoque were to visit the island within five years and faced legal issues, the government could revisit the case.

On Monday, LaRoque learned from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis' office that the district attorney is now appealing the case, and there is a chance she will be kept in Honduras during the process.

"My fear is they're not going to let me leave the country during the appeal process because they're going to come up with something else to charge me with," she said to WRAL News via phone. "The only reason for them to keep me here is they're trying to find something, to pin something else on me and put me back in jail, to create new charges. I had no drugs, it’s concrete. I don't know what more I can do."

On Monday afternoon, LaRoque was able to FaceTime with WRAL News. She said she does not understand why no one is doing anything to help her.

"When everything came back negative they should have been coming to my rescue," she said. "I'm an innocent person and they are not letting me leave."

While in custody, LaRoque had to be taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment, though in a Facebook video she said Honduran police had treated her well.

"The Embassy will continue to closely monitor Mrs. LaRoque’s case," a spokesperson with Tillis' office said.

LaRoque and her husband, Brandon LaRoque, own The Goat bar on Western Boulevard in Raleigh.