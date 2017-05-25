You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 16-year-old high school student who said she was raped by a classmate is sharing her story to give others who may have been victimized the courage to do the same.

Randy Bladermer Chavez-Argueta was arrested at his home at 1201 Kavkaz St. in Raleigh earlier this month and charged with second-degree forcible rape. The incident allegedly took place in his car in a parking lot on Wake Technical Community College's Northern Wake campus on March 30.

Chavez-Argueta and the victim were students in the Wake Early College of Health and Sciences, which meets on the campus at 6600 Louisburg Road.

Authorities say the investigation into the incident is far from over as police are talking to other female classmates who may have had similar experiences with Chavez-Argueta.

The teen said she was friendly with Chavez-Argueta. She accepted a ride home with him and even fell asleep in his car.

"When I woke up he was on top of me doing things," she said.

She froze.

"I didn't, like, fight or anything. I just dealt with it, and then afterwards he drove me home," she said.

She said a week and a half later she told her parents.

"I was in denial," the teen said.

Her father helped her file a police report.

"I wanted to throw up for a couple days," he said.

Six weeks after the incident, Chavez-Argueta was charged with second-degree rape.

Friends of Chavez-Argueta started an online petition, claiming that the encounter was consensual, not rape.

"I don't think it's fair," the victim said. "It wasn't my fault that he made that decision."

"I said, 'Honey, I'd give my left hand to not have this happen to you,'" the teen's father said.

The Wake County Public School System, which runs the early college program, is also investigating. The suspect remained on campus with his accuser throughout most of the investigation, something the family doesn't understand.

"It was terrifying. Every time I saw him I would run in the opposite direction," the victim said.

"We'd like to understand why he was allowed to stay on campus, why she had to advocate for herself and leave class when he was allowed to stay," her father said.

The victim said she feels compelled to press charges so that he does not hurt anyone else.

The school system said now that Chavez-Argueta has been charged with a violent crime he is not permitted on any school property if he makes his $250,000 bond and is released.