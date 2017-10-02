You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— WRAL News spoke to a few people from the Triangle who were in Las Vegas Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival, killing 59 people.

John McAuley was in Las Vegas for a conference with his Research Triangle Park-based employer, NetApp. He was staying on the seventh floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

"All of a sudden I just heard this machine gun fire erupt," he said. "It was very loud, very rapid, and lots of it."

McAuley saw hundreds of officers converge on the scene.

"It went on for 15 or 20 minutes, just constant," McAuley said. "It's just now sinking in. I got woken up by SWAT teams here at 3:45 a.m., coming into my room."

Danielle and Brian Hook, of Apex, were in Vegas celebrating her 40th birthday. They were staying two hotels down from Mandalay Bay.

"The lights were on in my room, so I immediately turned all the lights off because I didn't know where it was coming from," Danielle Hook said. "For Vegas, it is busy all the time and it was just cleared out, literally in an instant. People were on lockdown, taking cover. Literally, there was no one in the streets."

Hook said the scene was somber as she left for the airport a few hours after the shooting.

"I just can't imagine, you're there enjoying something that they probably looked forward to for a long time and then a tragedy like this happens. It's really scary and it's really sad," she said.

NetApp released a statement Monday evening saying in part, "We are deeply troubled by the shootings that took place in Las Vegas."

"The safety and well-being of our employees, customers and partners at our annual Insight conference is our most urgent priority and we are in the process of accounting for all event attendees. We are providing updates to attendees as we have additional information. We are grateful for the heroic work of law enforcement and first responders who acted swiftly in the face of such a tragic and dangerous event," the statement said.