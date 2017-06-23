You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Youngsville soldier killed in Afghanistan earlier this month was laid to rest in the western part of the state Friday.

Sgt. Dillon Baldridge was born in Raleigh and raised in Youngsville. Family members said he was drawn to military service and Friday, in Ashe County, they remembered a hero.

“It’s supposed to be a time of celebration. It’s tough,” said Baldridge’s brother, Zachary Palmer.

There was a large crowd at Ashe County High School honoring 22-year-old Baldridge. His brother choked back emotions to speak at the memorial service.

“I want to thank my brother for his sacrifice and thank you guys for being here,” Palmer said.

Baldridge was one of three soldiers shot and killed in Afghanistan on June 10 and was part of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell.

He joined the Army when he graduated high school and reenlisted in 2016. He told family members he loved the job too much to walk away from it.

“Couldn’t ask for a better person. The sacrifice he made, he’s a hero,” said Baldridge’s aunt, Melissa Strickland.

In West Jefferson, people lined the streets. Some held flags and others held a salute.

“It’s just a family that I couldn’t be more grateful for,” Palmer said.

After the service at the high school, Baldridge’s family held a private graveside service.

Baldridge was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge after his death.