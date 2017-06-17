You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18MLz

— A memorial service to honor Corporal Dillon Baldridge, one of three United States soldiers killed in Afghanistan last weekend, was held in Youngsville Saturday night.

"It's important to me because Dillon played on this field," organizer Carol Young said. "I used to work for Parks and Rec and watching him grow up and play on this field. And it's very important to me for this to be on this field because he was part of this."

Baldridge's father, brother and girlfriendattended the service. They said it's not just about Bladridge, but honoring all of those who have made that ultimate sacrifice.

"He was brave. He was a warrior. He was a sheepdog. He was from Youngsville". Town remembers fallen hometown hero. #wral pic.twitter.com/CSeTkuUO1L — Candace Sweat (@WRALCandace) June 17, 2017

"He was humble, and he knew exactly what it took to succeed," Young said.

The community gathered to remember how he lived.

Community members shared stories about Dillon, expressing a deep appreciation for the young man's sacrifice.

Zachary Palmer fought back tears as he recalled the last conversation he had with his brother.

"Right before he left, I told him my plans for enlisting in the Air Force, which I'm currently doing right now," he said.

"And he told me to go for it. He got really excited about it. So I'm following through with that promise I made him."