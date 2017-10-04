You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— More than 500 people were injured Sunday when a gunman opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas. They were taken by ambulance, pickup truck and police cruiser to be treated at several different hospitals.

At Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, doctors were there to help, including North Carolina State University Graduate Dr. Kevin Menes.

Menes said life and death decisions were made moment to moment.

"Three or four people...two on the backseat, one on the floorboards. The key was to find the ones that will die on you first," he said. "If you name a body part, there was a hole through it."

Shooting victims were treated wherever there was room, in some cases, in hallways.

"We were resuscitating two, three, four, five people at a time," Menes said.

In the chaos, Menes said many patients thought not of themselves, but of others around them who were more severely hurt.

"As I am working, they are all telling me, 'Thank you' and 'No, no. Don't take care of me, take care of him,'" Menes said.

He is proud of how his city has handled the tragedy. Giving their time, money and blood.

"For that many people to stand out in the sun, wanting to give blood, because I can't keep people alive if I can't give them blood, but if you can give me your blood, I can do it," he said.

Of the 219 patients taken to Sunrise Hospital, 16 did not survive their injuries. Still, Menes the actions of hospital staff was remarkable.