72 NC counties are under alert, including Wake, Cumberland, Durham, Johnston, and Orange counties. Details
Published: 2017-01-05 05:54:00
Updated: 2017-01-05 13:06:42
Posted 5:54 a.m. today
Updated 9 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Cold air that filtered into the Triangle on Thursday coupled with low pressure moving in will set the stage for the possibility of lots of snow in central and eastern North Carolina over the weekend.
The storm will move into the region around sunset on Friday and possibly continue through sunset on Saturday. Forecast models show the storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow around Raleigh.
"Snow is likely," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "(We could get) 3 to 6 inches (with) lower amounts down south and, actually, north and west.
"It's likely to be the Triangle area, north and east, that will have the higher accumulations."
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for dozens of North Carolina counties, including Cumberland, Durham, Harnett and Wake counties. The alerts begin Friday at 7 p.m. and last through Saturday at 7 p.m.
The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro announced it will be closed on Saturday and Sunday because of the storm, and the World's Toughest Rodeo also postponed its show planned for Saturday at PNC Arena.
Some of the computer models vary on exactly how much snow will fall, but Gardner said they are trending in the same direction.
"We can look at the numbers in a lot of different ways," Gardner said, "but the bottom line is most of the numbers are certainly pointing to a fairly significant snowfall for at least parts of our viewing area."
I say get the 'ol dartboard, darts and blind fold out and play the guessing game that way! lol or better yet, for every inch of snow, take a shot. Or 12 shots. lol
Pizza? Everyone's having french toast.
Its the weekend. So it is going to snow. Enjoy. Carry on.....
Now it's time to play the Inches Game. Check back hourly for the changing amounts right up until the time the snow begins to fall! (if it DOES begin to fall, that is....)
When ordering pizza this weekend, please be considerate: shovel, sand/salt, have an exterior light on, TIP, and please be patient as our times will not be guaranteed and many of our drivers will call out.
Thank you. Be safe y'all!
