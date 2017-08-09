You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Durham Performing Arts Center will be launching a $1.8 million improvement project on Aug. 7, which includes new carpet and 1,712 new seats to replace the original seating.

The project is being financed by a City of Durham fund dedicated for DPAC and comes from a facility fee that is charged per performance ticket.

“Usually projects like this would be done after about 15 to 20 years, but we’ve been fortunate to have had so many guests at DPAC that the change to new carpet and seats needed to be made earlier than normal to keep DPAC among the very best theaters in America,” DPAC’s General Manager Bob Klaus said.

The installation of the new seats and carpets will be finished by Sept. 10 and are the latest step in over $15 million in renovations projects planned for the next 15 years.