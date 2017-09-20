You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A side road intersection has been turned into a National Guard warehouse and distribution center in Lehigh Acres, Fla. Staff and students at Lehigh Acres Middle School partnered with the Salvation Army to serve hot meals to Hurricane Irma victims Wednesday.

Volunteers in Florida have been giving out donated food, water and supplies for nearly a week. It is one of many relief efforts across Southwest Florida and the country for Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims.

"These are MREs, meals ready to eat," Sgt. Bravo said. "There's about 12 meals in this box. We're handing out gallons of water, and we're also handing out boxes of snacks."

Hurricane victims say the boxes are like gifts, considering many of these families are now on day 11 without power or drinkable water.

"It's great because we don't have food," Laura Kneiding said. "In the supermarket, there is nothing. (This) is a great help."

Many victims said the guardsmen are also giving them hope.

"Everybody's hanging in there. We've been through some rough times, so we're just trying to get through," another guardsman said.

"We're all trying to get through it together."

'We're trying to get through:' Florida communities remain devastated by Irma

For many Irma victims in Florida, Wednesday marks the 11th day without power.

Lehigh Acres in Florida was pounded by the hurricane. The electrical system and gas completely failed and there is no drinkable water.

Transformers the size of small cars toppled to the ground. Power poles made of concrete and metal bent like wire. Countless wood poles snapped like toothpicks, and street after street is lined with piles of debris.

"It used to be paradise," Kurt Oosterhous said. "Now I don't know. We'll be fine. We'll make it through. It's just rough."

The yard and part of the home he grew up in is in shambles.

John Vootich moved to Lehigh from Kansas just over a year ago.

"We're lucky to be alive," he said. "When I walked out and saw (a massive uprooted tree), I thought at least it didn't land on my house."



As his once peaceful community fills with the growl of generators, Vootich said he tries to keep his spirit.

"Material things can be replaced," he said. "Things can be fixed."

But they all know, the fix for this devastated community won't be quick or easy.

"It's just a mess," Vootich said. "I don't wish this on anybody."

"My wife's son out in Phoenix, he wanted to drive out here to help me get the tree off the house, we told him no, stay out there, you don't want to come here," Oosterhous said.