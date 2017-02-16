'Day Without Immigrants' closes businesses in Triangle, beyond
Posted 5:46 a.m. today
Updated 30 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Dozens of businesses around the Triangle stayed closed Thursday as part of a national protest over President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration.
The national Day Without Immigrants encourages immigrants to miss class, skip work and not shop at other businesses to show how much the country and its economy relies on their work. In North Carolina, legal and undocumented immigrants make up more than 10 percent of the workforce.
Several stores in a south Raleigh shopping center, including La Deliciosa, Dulceria El Castillo, Panderia Pahuatlan, Divas Boutique and the International Foods grocery store, posted signs in their windows early Thursday morning confirming they would be closed.
Eligio Pena, general manager of Compare Foods, a chain of grocers with 15 stores across North Carolina, said on Wednesday that his stores would join in the protest.
"We decided to close the stores for one day to please the customers that were asking for it," he said. "We going to be hurt a little bit, but I hope people come back in the next few days and spend the same amount."
The grocery chain has more than half a dozen locations in Durham, Raleigh and the surrounding area. Its Avondale Road location in Durham was planning a rally to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Durham-based coffee shop Cocoa Cinnamon tweeted that it would also be closed.
A call to action and rally associated with the protest will take place in Moore Square at 10:30 a.m.
John Archer Feb 16, 9:24 a.m.
It calls attention to a problem. That problem is that immigrants these days are looked down on. Without them, we would not be half as good a country as we are.
Matthew Rose Feb 16, 9:23 a.m.
This is a day without illegal immigrants. My wife and child came here legally and there is no threat or worry about ICE coming to the house and taking them back. Do it right and there is nothing to worry about. Break the law, and it is a law, and you should live in fear.
Rhonda Arthur Feb 16, 9:19 a.m.
This accomplishes nothing. It's like the protests. The only people supporting what you are doing are other protesters. Most Americans are fed up with protests and rallies that disrupt other people's lives and change nothing.
Chad Overton Feb 16, 8:57 a.m.
What is the point. No one is trying to stop immigration... How about a day without illegal immigrants? That would be more appropriate.
Mark Hayes Feb 16, 8:26 a.m.
This is how they will repay you, they don't care about this country. They can't make it in their own, this country is soft so they invade. It will only get worse.
Marvin Sanderford Feb 16, 7:57 a.m.
I have a question.... why in the very first paragraph of this article it mentions "Legal" and "Undocumented"? Shouldn't that be either "Documented" and "Undocumented" or "Legal" and "Illegal"? In the bigger picture, I think it's "brilliant" for immigrants to stage a day off.... a group of people that may represent up to 10% of the work force out there. Yeah, that's the idea.... hurt business (what little effect you'll actually have) and the community by staging a walk out. God forbid the legal immigrants reach out and try to help the illegal immigrants become legal.... or no no, a terrible idea to contact your state reps constantly to try and change the legal system that the undocumented seem to decide to circumvent to be in this country.