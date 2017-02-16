You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Dozens of businesses around the Triangle stayed closed Thursday as part of a national protest over President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration.

The national Day Without Immigrants encourages immigrants to miss class, skip work and not shop at other businesses to show how much the country and its economy relies on their work. In North Carolina, legal and undocumented immigrants make up more than 10 percent of the workforce.

Several stores in a south Raleigh shopping center, including La Deliciosa, Dulceria El Castillo, Panderia Pahuatlan, Divas Boutique and the International Foods grocery store, posted signs in their windows early Thursday morning confirming they would be closed.

Eligio Pena, general manager of Compare Foods, a chain of grocers with 15 stores across North Carolina, said on Wednesday that his stores would join in the protest.

"We decided to close the stores for one day to please the customers that were asking for it," he said. "We going to be hurt a little bit, but I hope people come back in the next few days and spend the same amount."

The grocery chain has more than half a dozen locations in Durham, Raleigh and the surrounding area. Its Avondale Road location in Durham was planning a rally to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Durham-based coffee shop Cocoa Cinnamon tweeted that it would also be closed.

As an immigrant owned business & in solidarity with A Day Without Immigrants demonstrations in Durham and beyond we will be closed Thursday. — Cocoa Cinnamon (@cocoacinnamon) February 16, 2017

A call to action and rally associated with the protest will take place in Moore Square at 10:30 a.m.