'Covfefe' vanity plate claimed in NC
Posted 1:04 p.m. today
Charlotte, N.C. — Less than two days after President Trump’s mysterious, vague tweet about negative “covfefe,” someone in the Tar Heel State has already ordered the vanity license plate.
Trump later poked fun at the presumed typo, tweeting “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’??? Enjoy!”
Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted that the president didn’t make a typo and that he clearly meant to type the seven-letter “word” that dominated social media feeds.
“No, I think the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant,” Spicer said during Wednesday’s press briefing.
Whether the president truly meant to bring “covfefe” to the world or not, at least one person in North Carolina will have a constant reminder everywhere they go.
