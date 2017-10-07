You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19KzK

— Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore.

According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.

Officials with the fire department said witnesses phoned 911 around 3:48 Saturday afternoon from the beach strand near the Dolphin Lane beach access. The caller stated a child and her father were in distress, trying to make their way back to shore.

Read more