— Early morning showers along the Interstate 95 corridor soaked towns to the east of the Triangle, but after those move out, smaller storms could pop up throughout the day.

A front sweeping in from the west will push another round of storms toward North Carolina, but scattered areas of storms will linger in the eastern part of the state through Saturday evening.

"We have at least a chance through he day that more showers or storms will pop up in spots in those areas, but certainly not a guarantee at any particular time," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "So, if you have some outdoor plans today, don't entirely cancel them ahead, but do be aware of the possibility that some occasional showers and thunderstorms could form."

The chance of storms will last throughout the day, Moss said, which could potentially affect the HighSchoolOT Jamboree at Cardinal Gibbons High School. The chance of rain early tops out at 60 percent but falls off throughout the day.

"Can't rule (a storm) out any time of day," Moss said. "(It will be) 76 degrees at 8 a.m., 82 at noon, about 87 by 3 or 4 p.m. this afternoon."