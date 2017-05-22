You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Waves of rain will fall around central North Carolina on Tuesday as widespread storms move through the state.

A flood watch is in effect for many counties in and around the Triangle, stretching to Edgecombe County in the east to Cumberland County in the south. The first wave of rain was lighter, but a heavier band will move through later in the afternoon.

"(There will be) heavy rain at times today," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "One- to three-inch (rain) totals by the end of the day."

Gardner said the chance for rain is 90 percent during the day but drops off to 60 percent later in the evening. An inch of rain had already fallen around noon in some spots in central-North Carolina counties, but there's more to come.

"We are expecting that big band of rain to come through in the next couple of hours and stick around through the evening commute," Gardner said.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be cooler, as highs will only reach 72 degrees.

Current forecasts predict that the showers and thunderstorms will last for days before clearing up just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest.

