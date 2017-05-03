'Ball cap bandit' linked to Durham bank robbery
Posted 12:49 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — The same man is believed to be responsible for five bank robberies in North Carolina in the last three weeks, the FBI said Wednesday.
Authorities have dubbed the robber the "ball cap bandit" because he wore a baseball cap during each holdup.
A State Employees Credit Union branch at 3810 Ben Franklin Blvd. in Durham was the latest target for the robber. It was held up last Friday.
Earlier robberies occurred at the following locations:
- BB&T, 2527 N.C. Highway 127 South, Hickory, April 13
- State Employees Credit Union, 1900 S. Fifth St., Mebane, April 18
- BB&T, Yadkinville Road, Mocksville, April 24
- First Citizens Bank, 11 S. College Ave., Newton, April 26
The robber is described as a black man with a dark complexion, in his mid-50s, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build.
Anyone who can identify the robber is asked to call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or one of the local police departments investigating the robberies.
