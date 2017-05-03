You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17zLn

— The same man is believed to be responsible for five bank robberies in North Carolina in the last three weeks, the FBI said Wednesday.

Authorities have dubbed the robber the "ball cap bandit" because he wore a baseball cap during each holdup.

A State Employees Credit Union branch at 3810 Ben Franklin Blvd. in Durham was the latest target for the robber. It was held up last Friday.

Earlier robberies occurred at the following locations:

BB&T, 2527 N.C. Highway 127 South, Hickory, April 13

State Employees Credit Union, 1900 S. Fifth St., Mebane, April 18

BB&T, Yadkinville Road, Mocksville, April 24

First Citizens Bank, 11 S. College Ave., Newton, April 26

The robber is described as a black man with a dark complexion, in his mid-50s, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone who can identify the robber is asked to call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or one of the local police departments investigating the robberies.