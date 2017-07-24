You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18eay

— Triangle residents have the chance to get their 15 minutes of fame thanks to an open call for “background actors” needed immediately for a movie filming in Raleigh this week.

Director Robert X. Golphin is asking all interested North Carolina residents to sign up to be a background actor in the feature length film “Freshman Friday,” which has been filming on the St. Augustine University campus since July 14.

“You don’t have to worry about lines. We will show you where to walk and sit and stand. You don’t need a reel to be a background actor,” Golphin said.

According to a press release, the film is a comedy written by Steven Slates of Slates Squared and is expected to conclude production by Friday.

“This is a good way for a person who wants to be an actor to see what a production is like up close and personal,” Slate said. “You never know, you might get bit by the acting bug.”

Background actors in the film will not be paid, but their names will appear in the credits at the end of the film.

All actors must be over 18 years of age and can contact jfinestent@gmail.com for more information.