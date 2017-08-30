You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18ym2

— Two men have been charged in connection with a Saturday shooting that left one man dead and one woman injured in Fayetteville.

Authorities responded to the parking lot of Charlie C’s grocery store at 690 South Reilly Road and located Nisier Nuriddin and Tontaria Lunsford, both 20.

Nurriddin died as a result of his injuries and Lunsford was treated at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Police on Wednesday charged Izaiah Jamal Blue, 20, of the 5900 block of Pine Ridge Road in Faison and Jalyn La-Scott Phillips, 19, of the 11500 block of Kenner Road in Faison with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felonious conspiracy to commit robbery.

Blue and Phillips were not in custody Wednesday and are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The men are known to frequent Clinton, North Carolina and may be driving a black 2017 GMC Arcadia with North Carolina license plate EKM-8858. Authorities are encouraging the men to surrender to police.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-391-0116 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.