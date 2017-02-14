You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17LyF

— Chatham County authorities said Tuesday they are searching for a man in connection with a shooting in Moncure.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Charlie Brooks Road at about 11:20 a.m. and found a wounded man, who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The gunman, whom authorities identified as Angel Soto, had fled the scene in a light blue Honda Accord with extensive front-end damage, Sheriff Mike Roberson said.

"Mr. Soto is considered armed and dangerous, and we’re asking for anyone with information on the people of interest to call 911," Roberson said.

Soto was described as 28 years old, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Roberson said he might be accompanied by Kassidy Lowe, who is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities didn't elaborate on any relationship between Soto and Lowe or whether Lowe was forced to go with Soto or went willingly.

Roberson said Soto and the gunshot victim, whose name and condition weren't released, are acquaintances, but he didn't say what might have prompted the shooting.

"We are concerned anytime someone’s out there that feels the need to shoot someone else, so that’s a big concern for us," he said. "We want to make sure that everyone involved is OK."

The State Highway Patrol, Pittsboro police and sheriff's offices in several adjoining counties were assisting in the manhunt.