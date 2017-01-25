$25M gift to UNC's Ackland museum includes Rembrandt works
Posted 41 minutes ago
Updated 25 minutes ago
Chapel Hill, N.C. — More than 130 pieces of artwork valued at $17 million were donated to the Ackland Art Museum at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as part of the museum's largest ever gift.
Alumnus Sheldon and Leena Peck donated the works, which include seven pieces by Dutch artist Rembrandt van Rijn, the university announced Wednesday. With the addition of the art, the Ackland is the first public university art museum in the country to own a Rembrandt collection.
The Peck's also donated $8 million to support a new curator.
“This amazing gift of European Golden Age art treasures – preserved for nearly 400 years and lovingly collected by the Pecks over the past 40 years – delights us today with its timeless beauty and will forever inspire future generations of students, scholars and visitors that come to our historic campus,” Chancellor Carol L. Folt said in a news release.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.